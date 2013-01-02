SEO Site Checkup score:

Improve and monitor your website's search engine rankings with our supercharged SEO tools. Instantly create competitor analysis, white-label reports and analyze your SEO issues.Create My Free Account
|COMMON SEO ISSUES
|passed
|Meta Title Test
|What's This?
|Your webpage's meta title is an HTML tag that defines the title of your page. This tag displays your page title in search engine results, at the top of a user's browser, and also when your page is bookmarked in a list of favorites. A concise, descriptive title tag that accurately reflects your page's topic is important for ranking well in search engines.
|The meta title of your page has a length of 67 characters. Most search engines will truncate meta titles to 70 characters.
|
|passed
|Meta Description Test
|What's This?
|Your webpage's meta description is an HTML tag that is intended to provide a short and accurate summary of your page. Search engines use meta descriptions to help identify the a page's topic - they may also use meta descriptions by displaying them directly in search engine results. Accurate and inviting meta descriptions can help boost both your search engine rankings and a user's likelihood of clicking through to your page.
|The meta description of your page has a length of 201 characters. Most search engines will truncate meta descriptions to 160 characters.
|
|passed
|Google Search Results Preview Test
|What's This?
|Check how your page might appear in Google search results. Google search results typically uses your webpage title, url and meta-description in order to display relevant summarized information about your site. If these elements are too long, Google will truncate their content. Webpage title up to 70 characters in length, and webpage descriptions up to 160 characters in length are recommended in order to optimize readability.
|
seo en francés posicionamiento internet en francia desde Barcelonahttps://www.seo-barcelona.net
Soy un experto francés en posicionamiento Internet para las empresas y tiendas en linea de Catalunya ô de toda la España que quieran exportarse a Internet en Francia : SEO en Francia desde Barcelona
|passed
|Most Common Keywords Test
|What's This?
|Check the most common keywords in your page and their usage (number of times used). This can help give a quick overview of the keywords and topics that crawlers may associate with your web page.
|There is likely no optimal keyword density (search engine algorithms have evolved beyond keyword density metrics as a significant ranking factor). It can be useful, however, to note which keywords appear most often on your page and if they reflect the intended topic of your page. More importantly, the keywords on your page should appear within natural sounding and grammatically correct copy.
|
|passed
|Keywords Usage Test
|What's This?
|This will check if your most common keywords are used in the webpage's title and description
|Congratulations! You are using your keywords in your meta-tags, which help search engines to properly identify the topic of your page.
|
|passed
|Keywords Cloud Test
|What's This?
|The Keyword Cloud is a visual representation of keywords used on your website. This will show you which words are frequently used in the content of your webpage. Keywords having higher density are presented in larger fonts and displayed in alphabetic order.
|accion análisis asegurar automatisme ayudar ayudo años backlinks barcelona cambiar catalunya cataluña clientes comerciantes consultador contactar contacto contenidos cookies desde despues ejemplo email empresas estoy estrategias experiencia experto fifa frances francesa francia francés fácilmente fútbol generar google hace hacer independiente inicio internacional leer líder magazine mercado meses navegación negocios objectivo optimisar optimización para piscine política posible posicionamiento posicionarse posición promocionarse páginas referencement resultados revista seguimiento seguir siret site sitio sobre sociedad sociedades sodintex sport supervisar tambien tecnicas telefono teule tiendas todos trafico técnicas uedo utilisado vamos vivo volumen
|passed
|Robots.txt Test
|What's This?
|Check if your website is using a robots.txt file. When search engine robots crawl a website, they typically first access a site's robots.txt file. Robots.txt tells Googlebot and other crawlers what is and is not allowed to be crawled on your site.
|Congratulations! Your site uses a "robots.txt" file: https://www.seo-barcelona.net/robots.txt
|failed
|Sitemap Test
|What's This?
|Check if the website has a sitemap. A sitemap is important as it lists all the web pages of the site and let search engine crawlers to crawl the website more intelligently. A sitemap also provides valuable metadata for each webpage.
|Your website lacks a sitemap file. Sitemaps can help robots index your content more thoroughly and quickly. Read more on Google's guidelines for implementing the sitemap protocol.
|
HOW TO FIX
In order to pass this test you must create a sitemap.xml file for your website. Some of the best practices are listed below:
sitemap.xml example:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <urlset xmlns="http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9"> <url> <loc>http://www.yourwebsite.com</loc> <lastmod>2013-01-01</lastmod> <changefreq>weekly</changefreq> <priority>0.9</priority> </url> <url> <loc>http://www.yourwebsite.com/articles/100</loc> <changefreq>weekly</changefreq> </url> <url> <loc>http://www.yourwebsite.com/articles/101</loc> <lastmod>2013-01-02</lastmod> <changefreq>weekly</changefreq> </url> <url> <loc>http://www.yourwebsite.com/articles/102</loc> <lastmod>2013-01-02T13:00:12+00:00</lastmod> <priority>0.5</priority> </url> </urlset>
|passed
|SEO Friendly URL Test
|What's This?
|Check if your webpage URLs are SEO friendly. In order for links to be SEO friendly, they should contain keywords relevant to the page's topic, and contain no spaces, underscores or other characters. You should avoid the use of parameters when possible, as they make URLs less inviting for users to click or share. Google's suggestions for URL structure specify using hyphens or dashes (-) rather than underscores (_). Unlike underscores, Google treats hyphens as separators between words in a URL.
|Congratulations! All links from your webpage are SEO friendly.
|warning
|Image Alt Test
|What's This?
|Check if images on your webpage are using alt attributes. If an image cannot be displayed (e.g., due to broken image source, slow internet connection, etc), the alt attribute provides alternative information. Using relevant keywords and text in the alt attribute can help both users and search engines better interpret the subject of an image.
|Your webpage is using "img" tags with empty or missing "alt" attribute.
|
HOW TO FIX
In order to pass this test you must add an alt attribute to every <img> tag used into your webpage.
An image with an alternate text specified is inserted using the following HTML line:
<img src="image.png" alt="text_to_describe_your_image">
Remember that the point of alt text is to provide the same functional information that a visual user would see. Search engines, users who disabled images in their browsers and other agents who are unable to see the images on your webpage can read the alt attributes assigned to the image since they cannot view it.
Learn more about optimizing images for SEO.
|failed
|Inline CSS Test
|What's This?
|Check your webpage HTML tags for inline CSS properties. Inline CSS property are added by using the style attribute within specific HTML tags. Inline CSS properties unnecessarily increase page size, and can be moved to an external CSS stylesheet. Removing inline CSS properties can improve page loading time and make site maintenance easier.
|Your webpage is using inline CSS styles!
|
HOW TO FIX
It is a good practice to move all the inline CSS rules into an external file in order to make your page "lighter" in weight and decrease the code to text ratio.
For example:
<!--this HTML code with inline CSS rule:--> <p style="color:red; font-size: 12px">some text here</p> <!--would became:--> <p>some text here</p> <!--and the rule added into your CSS file:--> p{color:red; font-size: 12px}
|failed
|Google Analytics Test
|What's This?
|Check if your website is connected with Google Analytics. Google Analytics is a popular, free website analysis tool that helps provide insights about your site's traffic and demographics.
|A Google Analytics script is not detected on this page. While there are several tools available to monitor your site's visitors and traffic sources, Google Analytics is a free, commonly recommended program to help diagnose potential SEO issues.
|
HOW TO FIX
In order to pass this test you must create an account on Google Analytics site and insert into your page a small javascript tracking code.
Example:
<!-- Google Analytics --> <script> (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){ (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o), m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m) })(window,document,'script','//www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga'); ga('create', 'UA-XXXX-Y', 'auto'); ga('send', 'pageview'); </script> <!-- End Google Analytics -->
Note that you have to change the 'UA-XXXX-Y' with the proper id which you'll find in your analytics account.
|failed
|Favicon Test
|What's This?
|Check if your site is using and correctly implementing a favicon. Favicons are small icons that appear in your browser's URL navigation bar. They are also saved next to your URL's title when your page is bookmarked. This helps brand your site and make it easy for users to navigate to your site among a list of bookmarks.
|Your site either doesn't have a favicon or this has not been referenced correctly.
|
HOW TO FIX
To add a favicon to your site, you need to have your logo created in a 16x16 PNG, GIF or ICO image and uploaded to your web server. Then it's simply a matter of adding the following code into the header of your HTML code for your web pages:
In the example above the "url_to_my_favicon" refers to the actual location of your favicon file.
|passed
|JS Error Test
|What's This?
|Check your page for JavaScript errors. These errors may prevent users from properly viewing your pages and impact their user experience. Sites with poor user experience tend to rank worse in search engine results.
|Congratulations! There are no severe JavaScript errors on your webpage.
|SPEED OPTIMIZATIONS
|passed
|HTML Page Size Test
|What's This?
|Check your page's HTML size. HTML size is the size of all the HTML code on your web page - this size does not include images, external javascripts or external CSS files.
|Congratulations! The size of your webpage's HTML is 6.57 Kb and is under the average webpage's HTML size of 33 Kb. Faster loading websites result in a better user experience, higher conversion rates, and generally better search engine rankings.
|passed
|HTML Compression/GZIP Test
|What's This?
|Check if your website is using HTML compression. HTML compression plays an important role in improving website speed by finding similar strings within a text file and replacing them temporarily to reduce overall file size.
|Congratulations! Your webpage is successfully compressed using gzip compression on your code. Your HTML is compressed from 28.62 Kb to 6.57 Kb (77% size savings). This helps ensure a faster loading webpage and improved user experience.
|passed
|Site Loading Speed Test
|What's This?
|Check your website's loading speed. Page speed is an important factors in search engine rankings and overall site success. Pages that take longer than 5 seconds to load can lose up to 50% of users. Faster webpages result in higher traffic, better conversions and increased sales over slower loading pages.
|Your website loading time is around 2.08 seconds and this is under the average loading speed which is 5 seconds.
|failed
|Page Objects Test
|What's This?
|Check if all the objects requested by this webpage can be retrieved. If they are not retrievable, your page may display incorrectly, leading to a bad user experience and lower search engine rankings.
|Your page uses more than 20 http requests, which can slow down page loading and negatively impact user experience.
|
HTML Pages: 1 CSS Files: 18 Scripts: 13 Images: 9 Flash Files: 0
|
HOW TO FIXIn order to pass this test, you can try reducing http requests through various methods such as using text instead of images, using css sprites, using data URIs instead of images, or combining several external files together into one.
|passed
|Page Cache Test (Server Side Caching)
|What's This?
|Check if your page is serving cached pages. A page cache saves dynamically generated pages and serves the pre-generated (cached) page to reduce server load and site loading time (by avoiding the re-loading and execution of PHP scripts). Common caching methods are ZenCache and WP Rocket.
|Congratulations, you have a caching mechanism on your website. Caching helps speed page loading times as well as reduces server load.
|passed
|Flash Test
|What's This?
|Check if your page uses Flash, an outdated technology that was typically used to deliver rich multimedia content. The web has evolved to replace Flash with open-standard technologies that additionally offered better performance and security. Flash content also does not work well on mobile devices, and is difficult to index by search engines.
|Congratulations! Your website does not include flash objects (an outdated technology that was sometimes used to deliver rich multimedia content). Flash content does not work well on mobile devices, and is difficult for crawlers to interpret.
|warning
|CDN Usage Test
|What's This?
|Check if your webpage's resources (images, javascript and css files) are served via CDNs.
|Your webpage is not serving all resources (images, javascript and css) from CDNs.
|
HOW TO FIXIn order to pass this test you are advised to use a CDN service. A Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a globally distributed network of web servers that allows a quick transfer of assets and provides high availability and high performance. The primary benefits of using a CDN service are:
|passed
|Image Caching Test
|What's This?
|Checks if your page is using an image expires tag, which specifies a future expiration date for your images. Users browsers will see this tag and cache the image in their browser until the specified date (so that it does not keep re-fetching the unchanged image from your server). This speeds up your site the next time returning visitors arrive at your site and require the same image.
|Congratulations! Your website is using cache headers for your images and the browsers will display these images from the cache.
|passed
|JavaScript Caching Test
|What's This?
|Checks if your page is using caching headers for all JavaScript resources. Users browsers will check for these headers and, if any, will cache the JavaScript resources until the specified date (so that it does not keep re-fetching the unchanged file from your server). This speeds up your site the next time returning visitors arrive at your site and require the same JavaScript resource.
|Congratulations! Your website is using cache headers for all JavaScript resources.
|passed
|CSS Caching Test
|What's This?
|Checks if your page is using caching headers for all CSS resources. Users browsers will check for these headers and, if any, will cache the CSS resources until the specified date (so that it does not keep re-fetching the unchanged file from your server). This speeds up your site the next time returning visitors arrive at your site and require the same CSS resource.
|Congratulations! Your website is using cache headers for all CSS resources.
|failed
|JavaScript Minification Test
|What's This?
|Checks if any external javascript files used in your page is minified. Minified files reduce page size and overall load time.
|Some of your website's JavaScript files are not minified!
|
HOW TO FIXIn order to pass this test you must minify all of your external JavaScript files. For this task you can use an online JS minifier like JSCompress, Closure Compiler or JSMin.
|failed
|CSS Minification Test
|What's This?
|Checks if any CSS files used in your page is minified. Minified files reduce page size and overall load time.
|Some of your webpage's CSS resources are not minified.
|
HOW TO FIXIn order to pass this test you must minify all of your external CSS files. For this task you can use an online CSS minifier like YUI Compressor or cssmin.js.
|passed
|Nested Tables Test
|What's This?
|Check if this site contains nested tables. A nested table is an HTML table containing another table inside it. Use of nested tables can slow down page rendering in the user's browser.
|Congratulations, your page does not use nested tables. This speeds up page loading time and optimizes the user experience.
|passed
|Frameset Test
|What's This?
|Check if your page is using frames, which divide your browser window into multiple sections where each section can load separate HTML documents. Frames create problems for both users (e.g., by creating unexepected behavior with printing functions or use of the back-button) and search engine robots (by complicating the crawling process). Avoid use of frames when possible.
|Congratulations! Your webpage does not use frames.
|passed
|Doctype Test
|What's This?
|Check for doctype declaration. A document type declaration, or DOCTYPE, defines which version of (X)HTML your webpage is using. Proper doctype declaration assists with proper page rendering and functioning of web documents in compliant browsers.
|Congratulations! Your website has a doctype declaration:
|
|passed
|URL Redirects Test
|What's This?
|Check how many redirects your URL will perform to resolve to the final destination URL. Redirects often cause search engine indexing issues and can also lead to some minor loading delays. Google recommends removing or keeping redirects to a minimum.
|Congratulations! Your URL doesn't have any redirects (which could potentially cause site indexation issues and site loading delays).
|SERVER AND SECURITY
|passed
|URL Canonicalization Test
|What's This?
|Test your site for potential URL canonicalization issues. Canonicalization describes how a site can use slightly different URLs for the same page (e.g., if http://www.example.com and http://example.com displays the same page but do not resolve to the same URL). If this happens, search engines may be unsure about which URL is the correct one to index. Learn more about canonicalization issues.
|https://www.seo-barcelona.net and https://seo-barcelona.net resolve to the same URL.
|passed
|HTTPS Test
|What's This?
|Check if your website is using HTTPS, a secure protocol for sending/receiving data over the Internet. Using HTTPS indicates that an additional encryption/authentication layer was added between client and server. HTTPS should be used by any site that collects sensitive customer data such as credit card information. Even for sites that do not collect such data, switching to https helps users by improving privacy and overall security. Google is increasingly using https as a positive ranking factor.
|Your website is successfully using HTTPS, a secure communication protocol over the Internet.
|
|passed
|Safe Browsing Test
|What's This?
|Check if your website is identified as having malware or exhibiting phishing activity by Google's safe browsing API. Any site containing malware or suspicious for phising activity is seen as a threat to the online community and is often penalized by search engines. This test checks your website against regularly updated malware and phishing databases of problem websites.
|This site is not currently listed as suspicious (no malware or phishing activity found).
|passed
|Server Signature Test
|What's This?
|Check if your server's signature is ON. A server signature is the public identity of your web server and contains sensitive information that could be used to exploit any known vulnerability. Turning your server signature OFF is considered a good security practice to avoid disclosure of what software versions you are running.
|Congratulations, your server signature is off.
|passed
|Directory Browsing Test
|What's This?
|Check if your server allows directory browsing. If directory browsing is disabled, visitors will not be able to browse your directory by accessing the directory directly (if there is no index.html file). This will protect your files from being exposed to the public. Apache web server allows directory browsing by default. Disabling directory browsing is generally a good idea from a security standpoint.
|Congratulations! Your server has disabled directory browsing.
|failed
|Plaintext Emails Test
|What's This?
|Check your webpage for plaintext email addresses. Any e-mail address posted in public is likely to be automatically collected by computer software used by bulk emailers (a process known as e-mail address harvesting). A spam harvester can read through the pages in your site and extract plaintext email addresses which are then added to bulk marketing databases (resulting in more inbox spam). There are several methods for email obfuscation.
|We've found 1 email addresses in your page code. We advise you to protect email links in a way that hides them from the spam harvesters.
|
HOW TO FIX
In order to pass this test you must make your email addresses invisible to email spiders. Note that the best option is to replace your entire contact mechanism with a contact form and using the POST method while submitting the form.
Other solutions are listed below:
|MOBILE USABILITY
|passed
|Media Query Responsive Test
|What's This?
|Check if your page implements responsive design functionalities using the media query technique. The '@media' rule allows different style rules for screen sizes. Media query techniques allow different presentation and content to be served depending on the output device, helping ensure that your website renders optimally on all devices and platforms.
|Congratulations, your website uses media query technique, which is the base for responsive design functionalities.
|passed
|Mobile Snapshot Test
|What's This?
|Check how your website renders on a mobile device.
|You can see below how your website looks on the portrait view of a mobile device.
|
|ADVANCED SEO
|failed
|Structured Data Test
|What's This?
|Check if your website uses HTML Microdata specifications (or structured data markup). Search engines use microdata to better understand the content of your site and create rich snippets in search results (which helps increase click-through rate to your site).
|Your webpage doesn't take the advantages of HTML Microdata specifications in order to markup structured data. View Google's guide for getting started with microdata.
|
HOW TO FIX
HTML5 Microdata is an easy way to add semantic markup to your web pages. Search engines rely on this markup to improve the display of search results, making it easier for people to find the right web pages.
Here is a simple example of how to use HTML5 microdata in your contact web page:
<div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Person"> <span itemprop="name">Joe Doe</span> <span itemprop="company">The Example Company</span> <span itemprop="tel">604-555-1234</span> <a itemprop="email" href="mailto:joe.doe@example.com">joe.doe@example.com</a> </div>
|passed
|Custom 404 Error Page Test
|What's This?
|This SEO test will check if your website is using a custom 404 error page. By creating a custom 404 error page, you can improve your website's user experience by letting users know that only a specific page is missing/broken (and not your entire site), providing them helpful links, the opportunity to report bugs, and potentially track the source of broken links in your site.
|Congratulations, your website is using a custom 404 error page. By creating a custom 404 error page, you can improve your website's user experience by letting users know that only a specific page is missing/broken (and not your entire site), providing them helpful links, the opportunity to report bugs, and potentially track the source of broken links in your site.
|passed
|SPF Records Test
|What's This?
|Check if your DNS records contains an SPF record. SPF (Sender Policy Framework) records allow email systems to verify if a given mail server has been authorized to send mail on behalf of your domain. Creating an SPF record increases email delivery rates by reducing the likelihood of your email being marked as spam.
|Congratulations! Your DNS server is using an SPF record.